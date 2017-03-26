Lady Bears To Face Iowa in NIT Bracket

The Hawkeyes (18-14) host South Dakota (22-11) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Bohannon scored 19 points and for the second straight game established a new career high in assists with 11. “We fed off their energy”. Lose a tough game to North Dakota State by one, how do we respond, we beat Fort Wayne the next game.

The Coyotes (22-12) disrupted the Iowa offense with aggressive double teams for much of the first half and held a 26-25 lead with fewer than five minutes remaining in the half.

If Fran McCaffery feels the need to get his team’s attention regarding its first-round game in the National Invitation Tournament, all he needs to do is mention that the South Dakota team it will be playing is the regular-season champion in the same conference as Nebraska-Omaha.

Cook shot a ideal 6-for-6 in the first, including a clutch tip-in at the buzzer after South Dakota knocked down a 3-pointer to cut Iowa’s lead to 2 points. “But I have unbelievable respect for the quality of teams in this tournament and always have”.

“I’ve been keeping up with him all year”, Jok said.

McCaffery said he knows getting to play in Madison Square Garden would mean a lot to his players, but he’s not likely to bring it up. “When he does, we’re a better team”.

The Redbirds had a double-digit lead for most of the second half.

“We stayed composed in the second half, ” Bohannon said.

“I think he’s continued to mature as a player”, McCaffery added. “We were smart about it”.

“We’ve got to come out with a lot more intensity than we did against Indiana”, Pemsl said.

The Hawkeyes turned the ball over 16 times, which McCaffery didn’t like, but they more than made up for it by shooting 56.5 percent from the field, their best mark in almost three months.

“I felt like we were right there for the NCAA tournament so being given a No. 1 seed is a great accomplishment for our players”, he said. “They are a terrific group of young men that have tremendous character”. While South Dakota may not have the talent to match Iowa, it should be able to play up for this experience and keep the game competitive. He’s surrounded by freshman Tyler Cook (11.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg), freshman Jordan Bohannon (10.3 ppg, 4.7 apg), redshirt freshman Isaiah Moss and sophomore Ahmad Wagner. Totals 35-62 7-15 87. As a team, Iowa is scoring 80 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field, 37.1% from behind the arc and 70% from the foul line this season. Tyler Cook was 8-for-8 from the floor and had 18 points.