Lalu Prasad Yadav suffers minor injuries as stage collapses in Patna

March 26 (ANI): Bluntly showing his opposition for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday said all secular parties should unite against the saffron party which is trying to divide the nation. Prasad, along with his sons – Deputy CM of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap – and daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, had gone to attend religions function at Digha when the stage collapsed.

In a video of the event, supporters are seen welcoming the minister on stage.

The temporary structure collapsed due to the presence of too many people on the stage.

Following the incident, Mr Yadav was taken to IGIMS Hospital and he was eventually discharged after undergoing treatment. “If that happens, BJP’s game plan will be finished”, Lalu said while talking to reporters here after a meeting of his party’s senior leaders.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad escaped unhurt when dais collapsed during a function in Digha Ghat locality here this evening.

This was not the first time that Lalu has been injured in such incidents.

“If it falls despite that, then they should go to jail”, he exclaimed.