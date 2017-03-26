Landon Donovan officially retires – again

Several hundred US Soccer fans were treated to the sight of former national team players Landon Donovan and Alexi Lalas stage diving off of a food truck and body surfing on the crowd.

Donovan may not play again, but he will remain involved in the sport.

Donovan told Yahoo: “Yeah I’m done”.

“I’m done. No more playing for me”, Donovan said. “I have not [gone public]”. He hasn’t been called up to the national team since 2014, which was the same year as the last World Cup, where he was surprisingly left off the roster by then manager Jurgen Klinsmann.

That was accomplished, although the Galaxy were eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals.

“I can’t even chase my son [Talon] around my house”, Donovan said.

Many elite athletes struggle to find their footing once they step away from the limelight, but after an endless grind of focus, hard work and running his body into the ground, the Galaxy legend gets to sit back, take a few vacations, and just be one of the guys.

The six-time MLS Cup victor scored one goal for the Galaxy last season and retires as the league’s all-time leader in both goals (145) and assists (136). “So, I don’t think so”.

Donovan’s acknowledgement of retirement came in response to a question from Lago as to whether he would consider another stint with Team USA. He is an on-air analyst for Fox Sports and a part owner of Premier League club Swansea City.