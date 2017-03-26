Laptops, tablets, big smartphones banned from cabin on some flights to UK

A ban on electronic goods being brought into the cabin on certain flights to the United Kingdom is due to the threat posed by Islamic State, it has been reported.

Although US and British officials said last week the decision to implement the directive wasn’t based on any specific threat, but on longstanding concerns about terrorists targeting jetliners, the American officials warned earlier that terrorists plan to target passenger jets with bombs hidden in electronic devices and are aggressively pursuing new methods to conduct attacks, including smuggling explosives in consumer items.

It considers security to be inadequate at airports in a different range of countries: Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.

It follows a similar measure announced on Tuesday by the USA authorities affecting flights originating in a longer list of eight mainly Muslim countries.

ABC reported the new security measures follow intelligence obtained earlier this year indicating IS was working on ways to smuggle explosives on to planes by hiding them in electronics.

It will theoretically stop a terrorist on an affected flight from physically triggering a bomb concealed in a laptop and would ensure any explosion takes place in the hold, away from other passengers.

The aviation security enhancements will include requiring that all personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone or smart phone be placed in checked baggage at 10 airports where flights are departing for the United States. All passengers survived but the bomber died.

A spokeswoman for the organisation said: “Passengers travelling to the countries affected may wish to consider leaving their electronic devices at home, although this may be hard for many, especially business travellers and families travelling with children”.

Asked why such devices were not banned from all flights if bombs can be hidden in them, Ms Rudd told BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show: “It’s hard to say how far this will go, whether we may at some stage arrive at that place”. Senior Trump administration officials who briefed reporters about the ban said no US-based airlines have nonstop flights from those cities to the US.