Larson wins NASCAR Fontana pole

Chase Elliott set the pace in the final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Happy Hour practice in advance of Sunday’s Auto Club 400 (FOX, 3 p.m. ET) at Auto Club Speedway, but his afternoon was not without drama.

Larson ended round one sitting fourth on the leaderboard and round two sitting sixth on the chart.

We struggled a little trying to keep grip exiting the turns during the long runs so we made a change during the middle of practice, put on new tires and it helped it a lot. Really happy though, our Target team has been awesome to start the season and to get a pole is great.

Ryan Blaney timed out third in the Wood Brothers Racing Ford, followed by Truex’s teammate, rookie Erik Jones, and pole-sitter Kyle Larson.

The young racer enters the weekend with a ton of momentum after scoring three consecutive runner-up finishes in the last three events. Johnson has six wins on the two-mile track.

Denny Hamlin moved into second place, just ahead of Keselowski and Truex when the second round wrapped up. Hamlin was on the pole just before Larson knocked him off the top spot.

Johnson was attempting to make a mock qualifying lap when he got loose between Turns 3 and 4.

Johnson was attempting to make a mock qualifying lap when he got loose between Turns 3 and 4. Thankfully, it was just a little bit of decal damage so we’re in good shape for today.

I’ll have to admit we got a little bit lucky toward the end of final practice.

Hamlin left round one sitting fifth and round two sitting first on the leaderboard.

Kenseth was the first auto to take a lap in the final round and posted a lap of 186.037mph, but had to settle for sixth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. posted the 18th-fastest lap, but believes the No. 88 Chevy is faster than his time showed.

Joey Logan and Trevor Bayne also didn’t make it out for qualifying.

Jimmie Johnson, who wrecked in first practice, made a decision to watch qualifying from the sidelines.

Crew chief Chad Knaus decided that Johnson would skip qualifying so the team could focus on preparing the backup vehicle.