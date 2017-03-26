Las Vegas’ Bellagio put on lockdown following armed burglary

“Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio“, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted at 2:13 a.m.

Guests and tourists have had to flee the city’s famous Bellagio hotel on the strip because of an “active shooter”. “I’m now ducked on the floor under a table”, a guest at the hotel wrote on Twitter.

Twitter user Nino also said he was at the hotel at the time and “had to run to escape”. A preliminary investigation suggested three robbers used a sledgehammer to break in to the property, the spokesman said.

One woman who was at the hotel when the robbery unfolded described the atmosphere as one of “mass panic”.

Some witnesses said they saw a man armed with a gun near the Rolex watch shop. It’s not sure if anyone got injured or if the man got caught.

It began to transpire that men dressed with pig masks entered the hotel to rob a Rolex store.

Police confirmed one person was arrested and added there were no injuries. Right now, we don’t know other details about the attack.