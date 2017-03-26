Las Vegas Strip reopens after 1 shot dead, 1 injured

Las Vegas police said on Twitter that they believe a man is barricaded inside a bus on the Las Vegas Strip just outside the The Cosmopolitan hotel after reports of a shooting that left one person dead and one person in an unknown condition.

According to the media, the incident took place at around 11:00 a.m. local time (18:00 GMT on Saturday).

The suspect peacefully surrendered around 6 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11:30 a.m. Las Vegas police reported that they were investigating a shooting that occurred on South Las Vegas Boulevard. One person died, while Hadfield said the second person shot had minor injuries and was hospitalised. Passengers fled the bus, and the suspect was the only one in the vehicle during the standoff.

Meanwhile, inside The Cosmopolitan, guests are being instructed to stay in their rooms and wait until police clear the hotel.

Police said Saturday afternoon that the situation was not an active shooter situation. Police did not open fire.

Hadfield said the shooter was armed with a handgun and was the only person on the bus before he surrendered.

“This is a single incident and is not deemed to be terrorism related”, Hadfield said. “He was delusional and talked about seeing people, so he was definitely not with it and suffered some mental health issues”.

The shooting prompted reports of an active shooter inside the nearby Cosmo Hotel and Casino, but police say there was no active shooter and no shootings on any hotel property. Roberts said the shooting on the bus was an isolated incident, but extra officers will be on the Strip after both incidents.