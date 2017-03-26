Latavius Murray signs with Vikings

Largely thanks to a depressed running backs market and Peterson’s age (he turns 32 on Tuesday) the final destination of the seven-time Pro Bowler is now slotted behind Oakland Raiders free agent Latavius Murray, who appears to be the domino that has to fall before Peterson finds a home. “I really appreciate this opportunity that I’ve been given here just to play this game, just to continue my career”. But since he signed in Oakland, his experience has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I’m so excited, man”, Murray told the team website. Perhaps more importantly as a running back, the former sixth-round pick out of Central Florida has only carried the football 543 times through his first four NFL seasons, meaning plenty of gas remains in the tank. During a conference call on Thursday, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman confirmed the team will not bring back Peterson.

Despite being regarded as one of the top free-agents this year (by the media outside of Minnesota who did not know any better), no team has made a real effort to add Peterson to their roster.

“You think about who’s wearing 28, and obviously knowing that Adrian was there in Minnesota for so many years and he wore that number … there wasn’t any doubt in my mind that I wasn’t going to think about trying to ask for that number or wear that number”.

The Raiders hadn’t showed any interest in re-signing Murray, which says they have other plans for their backfield (maybe Peterson?). He has a skill set that he believes can make him a three-down back. “I’m not here to be #28, there’s no one like him”. He has rushed for 2,278 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also caught a combined 74 passes for 496 yards over those campaigns. “I know they had a hard time running the ball past year”.

“I know that they had a hard time running the ball past year, so I just feel that I can come and run the ball, protect the quarterback and also catch the ball, ” Murray said. I think it is possible, but I also think somebody in the league will pay for a player that will run the ball hard and put people in the seats.

Though not a literal trade, Peterson in Oakland and Latavius Murray in Minnesota would in effect be exactly that. Murray spent Monday at EverBank Field with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a free agent visit, but ultimately left without a contract.