Latham’s sharp catching rubs off on batting form

In that brief interlude between lunch and the rain break, New Zealand held South Africa to 258-8 and picked up the wicket of Keshav Maharaj for nine.

Television replays showed the back-up Black Caps wicketkeeper had barely three-tenths of a second to react and catch du Plessis’ firmly-struck shot.

The next to go was Faf du Plessis in the 62nd over when Latham pulled off one of the most stunning catches seen in global cricket.

However, they did land one more blow for the day when Amla was bowled by De Grandhomme, leaving the South Africans on 97/4.

But there was undeniably a change in fortune for the left-handed Latham, who faced 82 balls before bad light ended the day.

After du Plessis and De Kock had pushed the score close to 200, it was the Proteas tail that hung around with De Kock.

Nearly all of the middle session was lost to rain but, when the weather relented, De Kock continued a partnership eventually worth 46 for the ninth wicket with Kagiso Rabada, who made his highest Test score of 34 to help the tourists pass 300, having been 249-8. The ball from Matt Henry took the edge on its way to Raval at slip.

Rain and a wet outfield combined to restrict the opening day to just 41 overs. Once such moment was Tom Latham’s. Bowling: M Henry 24-2-93-4 (2w), C de Grandhomme 24-4-62-2, N Wagner 25.2-2-104-3 (1w), J Patel 7-0-30-0, M Santner 9-3-24-1.

De Bruyn lasted five balls before Henry, who had regularly tempted him outside off stump, encouraged him to play a slightly wider delivery which he edged to Tom Latham at second slip.

Anticipating that Faf du Plessis (53) was going to sweep Mitchell Santner, Latham moved from forward short-leg to his right and stretched his hand fully to pluck the catch to leave South Africa reeling at 190/6. Latham was unbeaten on 42.