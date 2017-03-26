Lawsuits against Saudi Arabia for 9/11 get new life

A federal judge tried Thursday to bring order to the legal process after a new law opened the floodgates to 9/11 lawsuits blaming Saudi Arabia for the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Dozens of American insurance companies have sued the Saudi Arabian government and charities in that country, joining hundreds of families of September 11 victims that filed lawsuits earlier this week. But now that the lawsuits have been consolidated before a NY federal court, Litzenburg predicts it could be a decade before there is a resolution for more than a dozen lawsuits filed against the kingdom. The latest was filed just hours before the hearing.

JASTA was highly controversial, with Saudi Arabia threatening to collapse the United States debt market in retaliation for the move, and the Obama Administration argued that the precedent of letting individuals sue the Saudi government over terrorism was a unsafe precedent, given the number of things people might want to sue the USA government for.

The lawsuits may sour strong relations and between the USA and one of its closest allies in the Middle East according to experts.

President Donald Trump had called Obama’s veto “shameful”.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, represents the families and estates of about 800 of the 2,996 killed in the attacks. Not all of the cases have been tossed out exclusively for sovereign immunity reasons. The suits claim Saudi Arabia supported al-Qaida for a decade before the September 11 attacks through a series of purported charities and other means.

Saudi officials deny any involvement with al-Qaeda, and are calling for the lawsuits to be summarily dismissed.

The court said the plaintiffs would need to prove the princes engaged in intentional actions aimed at US residents.

Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Osama bin Laden and 15 of the 19 hijackers. In the past, they’ve said in court papers that families are relying on the submission of “thousands of pages of inadmissible and irrelevant materials”.