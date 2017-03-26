Leaked Destiny 2 Poster Reveals September Release Date

It looks like we just got our first look at Destiny 2. This could point to additional customization options coming to Destiny 2, such as the option to explore foreign planets without a fancy bit of headgear.

According to the Italian news site Lega Network, Destiny 2 will be released on September 8. That release date seems accurate – the original Destiny and two of its major follow-up expansions all launched within the same timeframe.

Unfortunately, there is no much information regarding this upcoming game, so aside from the mentioned leaked poster image, we don’t have anything.

The poster, which features a trio of Guardians sans helmets, also reveals that PS4 owners will be granted beta access because other platforms.

What’s the deal with Destiny?

The first game only has towns, outposts, and quests.

That would make sense. Flash forward to 2017, and that sequel is imminent. Those who have finished “Destiny 1″ will not be able to take their characters and achievements over to the sequel. You can check out the poster below. They also have PlayStation marketing on it, suggesting a partnership between Bungie and PlayStation will once again be in play.

The base game needs to be packed with content if Activision wants to charge full price and expects PC gamers to keep spending more money on PC.

Yes, for a few reasons.

