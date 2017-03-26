LeBron James dons protective eyewear against Washington, but not for long

The Hornets look to keep up their winning ways on Friday night, as the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town for another Eastern Conference battle.

There was MOSTLY good news in Charlotte for the Cavs on Friday night. James barely missed out on his 11th triple-double of the season, falling one rebound short. The Nuggets only helped their cause after beating the defending champs the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, 126-113.

“I just tried to score”, the second-year Serbian said with a shrug.

Head coach Tyronn Lue said Love is no longer limited on back-to-back sets, so it sounds like he’ll be available for both.

“They definitely have our attention, but whatever happens happens”, Lue said.

Cleveland shot 55.4% from the field compared to only 42.2% for Charlotte. So the effort was great. “He’s one of the toughest players we got in this league”. “That’s who we are”.

The Cavs took over from there with JR Smith knocking down a 3-pointer from the corner and Kevin Love a 12-footer. He also made five three’s on the night. “Every lineup that he had out there did a good job of trying to play the way we want to play”. “I’m not anxious because if our team is healthy, we’ll be good”.

By the time James went to the free throw line with less than three minutes left in the first quarter, the glasses had disappeared. “They got 3-point shots, they got points in the paint, they got offensive rebounds, they got, I mean whatever they wanted”. “We had a much better effort and we were helping each other out”. “It was worse back then [when they played the Warriors], and when you play like that you are prone to these wild swings”. They did. At the end of the day, to win these games, we’ve got to be better defensively.

Kenneth Faried scored 17 points off the bench for Denver.

“They’re an explosive team and they make you pay for any mistakes you make”, Zeller said.

As for Cleveland, James said the physicality will be there when it matters most.

Cavaliers: Irving had his 54th 20-point game of the season. They have now won six straight in the series during the last two seasons. Center Miles Plumlee was cleared to play after missing the last 16 games, but didn’t see any action.

This game was close throughout even though there were only two ties and four lead changes. Walker now has 208 3-pointers this season, second-most in franchise history.