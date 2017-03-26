Led coalition opens probe into fatal Mosul airstrike

Observers say the civilian death toll in Mosul is mounting as ISIS struggles to defend its last remaining Iraqi stronghold, fighting out of homes and heavily populated areas and drawing heavy airstrikes from US -backed Iraqi forces.

“We are now going slowly”, he said, because the Old City area where they have been fighting is densely populated.

As the United States airstrikes in the Iraqi city of Mosul are increasingly concentrated around densely populated neighborhoods in the city’s west, the death toll from those airstrikes in spiraling rapidly out of control, with the most recent figures out of the area suggesting around 230 civilians were killed overnight in U.S. and coalition strikes in just a single neighborhood.

“We are stunned by this bad loss of life and wish to express our deepest condolences to the many families who have reportedly been impacted by this tragedy”, said Lise Grande, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq.

The US Central Command said in a statement Saturday that it has opened a formal probe “to determine the facts surrounding this strike and the validity of the allegation of civilian casualties”. But American officials have yet to confirm the reports of civilian casualties.

At least 40 bodies had been recovered from collapsed buildings on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi Civil Defense chief Brigadier Mohammed Al-Jawari. Most strikes require approval by a general officer after planners examine intelligence, video and other evidence to ensure the target is legitimate and that there are no civilians within range.

Iraqi military announced Sunday that 61 bodies had been pulled from a collapsed building in western Mosul, while eyewitness reports suggest the real death toll may be closer to 200. The entire eastern side and about half of the west is under Iraqi control. “Because 400,000 people trapped in the Old City in that situation of panic and penury may inevitably lead to the cork popping somewhere, sometime, presenting us with a fresh outflow of large-scale proportions”, Mr Geddo said.

The US military says it does not know whether it conducted two air strike campaigns this week that may have killed as many as 350 civilians in Iraq and Syria in what could prove the worst civilian toll in the almost three-year war against ISIS.

For example, ISIS has been known to conduct deadly attacks immediately after a coalition strike to make the United States and its partners appear responsible for civilian deaths, according to U.S. military officials.

“The old city has old buildings and small alleyways, and to protect the civilians, we need new tactics”.

“We escaped from shelling, Daesh displaced us, there was no means to stay there, no food, nothing to drink, nothing at all”, Stabraq Yunis, a Mosul resident, said using the Arabic name Daesh to refer to ISIL.

On Saturday, security forces did not permit journalists to reach the area where the strikes were said to have taken place.

US Central Command said Iraqi security forces requested the strike and that it struck IS fighters and equipment.

The Iraqi government offensive to drive IS from west Mosul continued on Sunday with helicopter gunships in action. Hunger and fighting are making life unbearable inside.

Some 700 civilians had been killed by government and coalition airstrikes in western Mosul since the launch of the offensive in late February, the agency added, citing unconfirmed reports from the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights.

In tweets published on his official account, parliament speaker Salim al-Jabouri said “we realize the huge responsibility the liberating forces shoulder” and call on them to “spare no effort to save the civilians”.

“International humanitarian law is clear”.

“Nothing in this conflict is more important than protecting civilians”. “This means that combatants can not use people as human shields and can not imperil lives through indiscriminate use of fire power”, Grande said.