Lessons from the American Heath Care Bill defeat

The tweet came on the heels of a major blow for Republicans when leaders pulled Friday their plan to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act, because they didn’t have enough GOP support to pass the measure.

We are therefore following, with more than passing interest, the political developments unfolding in the States, the latest being the defeat of the proposed Bill for the American Health Care Act (AHCA) which was created to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

“This is not on President Trump, ” Pirro said.

And Trump singled out some of those interests in a tweet Sunday morning, blaming the conservative House Freedom Caucus and aligned advocacy groups, including Club for Growth and Heritage Action, for the failure of the legislation.

But according to President Trump, the last-minute retraction was because the bill couldn’t get any vote from Democrats. Friday the president said he expects Democrats to reach out to him when Obamacare “explodes” – and that he was open to working with them.

Ahead of the vote, Trump slammed members of the Freedom Caucus, who were the most outspoken conservative critics of the bill.

Nevertheless, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday the administration plans to turn quickly to the tax issue, with the goal of getting an overhaul approved by August.

“I would say that we will probably start going very, very strong for the big tax cuts and tax reform”.

Other GOP operatives close to the more centrist faction of the party complained that the moderates were simply ignored, damaging the bill’s prospects more than the White House realized.

Mr Trump’s status as an unconventional politician served him well in the 2016 presidential campaign, for which he won the overwhelming support of those who bought into his promise to “drain the swamp”. If we deny someone care today, we will be paying that cost later, in the form of more expensive treatment or lost years of productive employment. Retooling America’s health care system – it comprises one-sixth of the nation’s economy – is a multi-tiered puzzle.

“There was no preplanning here”, he said on Fox News Sunday. “I wish I had a better answer for you”. Now, with everyone else in the Republican leadership looking impotent, McConnell is untarnished by the Obamacare repeal effort – and so are his GOP Senate colleagues. They had already expressed a willingness to work with Republicans in Congress and the president to improve Obamcare.

This week, he had planned to vote against a bill to replace it, and thus keep Obamacare the law of the land.

The House plan would have rescinded a range of taxes created by Obamacare, ended a penalty on people who refuse to obtain health insurance, and ended Obamacare’s income-based subsidies to help people buy insurance while creating less-generous age-based tax credits It also would have ended Obamacare’s expansion of the Medicaid state-federal insurance program for the poor, cut future federal Medicaid funding and let states impose work requirements on some Medicaid recipients. “I think this would have given us tremendous momentum, and I think this hurts that momentum”. “We were a 10-year opposition party where being against things was the easy thing to do”, Speaker Paul Ryan admitted Friday.

“Doing big things is hard”, Ryan conceded as he vowed to press on. “I’m disappointed because we could have had it”.