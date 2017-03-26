Lewis Hamilton reveals his expectation for Australian Grand Prix

“We’re motivated. We have a good auto and we’re working well as a team”.

However, the Red Bull mechanics failed to get the vehicle ready for the start of the race, with the Australian coming on to the track two laps behind the rest of the field. Photo: Eddie Jim. The victor of the 2017 Australian Grand Prix Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel on the podium with the other two drivers Luis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Valtteri Bottas was impressive in qualifying, finishing just three-tenths of a second shy of Hamilton on pole and securing third place on the grid for his Mercedes debut. Still, he is a four-time F1 champion and can still elevate his driving to compete with Hamilton.

Starts were a particular weakness of Lewis Hamilton through 2016, costing him the chance to fight for victory on numerous occasions, so it will be interesting to see how he reacts to the new rule.

The new regulations, resulting in wider, faster cars, appear to have helped Ferrari catch up to Mercedes.

But winter testing in Europe indicated that the celebrated Italian prancing horse marque had found some pace.

“The five [-place] grid penalty sounded bad enough but we had other issues. Let’s get the f*** out of here”, Ricciardo told his Red Bull Racing colleagues over the team radio.

The Aussie then encountered an electrical issue on the way to the grid, before having been forced to start from the pit-lane. Your reaction time is two-tenths, two-and-a-half tenths, of a second and that’s the gap between us.

The Aussie, who was due to start in 15th on the grid, looked dejected after his Red Bull vehicle stopped dead on turn 13 of the Albert Park circuit just eight minutes before the race deadline.

Sadly, his time on the track didn’t last much longer, and it appeared that as he was downshifting to take turn three on lap 29, the engine simply died. “I believe there’s more people here supporting me than the others and I’m sure they would have loved me to get out there and race”, Ricciardo said.

Channel 4 has terrestrial rights to F1 highlights, while Sky Sports will also be recapping the Australian GP on its dedicated F1 channel – it’ll be airing multiple highlight slots both days, and you can find its official schedule here, though I find the TV Guide UK listings offer a better user experience if it’s Sky you’re after.

“It was an unbelievable recovery from the mechanics to get him into the race, nobody gave up in working to get the auto out there”, Horner said.