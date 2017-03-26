Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Common Share Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), after opening at $18.38, closed at $18.78 by scoring 2.01%.

ATR value of company was 0.38.

The offering was being made pursuant to the Company’s automatic shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), which became effective on February 24, 2017. The stock of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 22. The average volume stands around 0.85 million shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) price is pointing towards neither exit nor entry barriers, according to a technical analysis tool called the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.45 with a P/E ratio of 2,143.00 The company’s market capitalization is presently $0. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter previous year. During the same period past year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th.

During last one month it showed the change of -3.36%. The dividend is payable on April 13, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2017.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 23,026 shares during the period. (NYSE:EDR). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 923,443 shares or 1.27% of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rating Scale; where 1.0 rating means Strong Buy, 2.0 rating signify Buy, 3.0 recommendation reveals Hold, 4.0 rating score shows Sell and 5.0 displays Strong Sell signal. NY raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a real estate investment trust. In the last five years, the company's full-year sales raise remained over 8.00% a year on average and the company's earnings per share moved up by an average rate of 31.20%. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of MI increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research now has $25.00 price target on the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.25. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development.