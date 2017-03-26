Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole Welcome First Child

Well, after months and months of waiting, the moment has finally arrived – Cheryl and Liam Payne have officially become parents!

“I am very proud of my children. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts”. ‘We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival’.

“You’ve definitely got it, whatever “it” is, you’ve got it”, she said.

“Obviously I have the most attractive girlfriend in the world and she’s absolutely unbelievable”. I know that’s what I was put on the earth to do – to be a mother’.

Payne revealed that the couple had yet to name their son, adding that the baby boy had already captured his heart. I like Alfie for a little boy’.

Cheryl, 33, gave birth at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, with Liam, 23, by her side.

It’s the first child for both. ‘I honestly didn’t know love at first sight until today’.

“We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time”.

The singer was married to England footballer Ashley Cole from July 2006 to September 2010.

January 2016: The rumour mill starts churning after Cheryl files for divorce from Jean-Bernard, although word on the street is that the pair separated back in August 2015.

The One Direction star shared the snap that she previously shared of him cradling the baby – who was born on March 22 – admitting it had left him “speechless”.

This is the second baby from the members of One Direction- Louis Tomlinson is a dad to a 1-year-old.

“Liam was determined to support Cheryl at every step of the way, and did everything to make sure she was ok”. The pair later reconnected and went public with their romance in February previous year, weeks after Cole split from her French restaurateur husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.