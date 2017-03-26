‘Life’ Review: A star-studded debacle in the ‘alien movie universe’

It’s a bit early still, but I’d like to make a prediction: In the tradition of NY and Los Angeles getting engulfed by flame and flood and nuclear winter, the International Space Station is the next outpost of human civilization we’ll see habitually demolished onscreen, over and over again.

The horrifying new science-fiction thriller “Life” (in theaters March 24) seems like an astronaut’s worst nightmare. The basic premise is that an unmanned drover has captured core samples from Mars and sent them back to be analyzed by the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) to determine if there are any signs of life.

The crew of the International Space Station have just successfully grabbed an important, and out of control, satellite before it bounced off our atmosphere and was lost into the deep recesses of space. After all, six lives and $200 billion is a small price to pay in order to prevent the extinction of our race. Borrowing nearly as shamelessly from Alfonso Cuaron’s awe-inspiring “Gravity” as it does from “Alien”, “Life” realises its zero-G effects so seamlessly that the viewer soon takes the characters’ graceful weightlessness for granted.

It was a genius movie, vaulted by the sense of dread that Scott employed for much of its first half, only to transcend that dread by giving us actual, visual horror once the Xenomorph appeared. We understand the basics.

Gyllenhaal and Reynolds don’t make a better impression than their lesser-known counterparts and that’s because surprisingly, the plot doesn’t make their characters more distinct than the rest. So there are many, many scenes of characters, particularly Gyllenhaal’s David and Ferguson’s Miranda – both white, pretty, with sympathetic eyes brimming with tears – standing around talking about things that people calmer than us in the face of death talk about. Sho (Hiroyuki Sanada, The Wolverine) wants to get home to see his newborn son. It matters more to us because of the ever-present threat that this thing could reach Earth and kill everyone.

The movie’s story is uneven, but the pacing is swift.

So how much life is there in Life? As the titular alien life form begins to grow more and more unsafe, there is no obvious Ripley-like character to emerge so that the audience can figure out right away who is going to make it to the end of the film.

The astronauts aboard the space station must try and work out how to contain the threat from Calvin but you know it’s not going to end well for at least some of them. “So she would watch everything and give us notes from take to take”. It’s enough to convince us they truly know what they’re doing up on the station, adding a proper amount of realism.

But even for all of these advantages and attempts at keeping the audience on their toes, Life can’t help but fall into the same genre cliches that have damaged past films like it. Life looks tremendous from that standpoint – and it’s really well-shot, too.

It’s a great date movie. And there are some cliches here and there that it subverts, which is always nice to see. It’s not the actors’ faults that the dialogue is often either ridiculous or expository – or that their characters are largely blank vessels.

Movement coach Alexandra Reynolds worked with the actors before and during the film’s production to ensure that they looked like real astronauts floating in microgravity, and not human marionette puppets dangling from invisible wires. It starts on a high, builds suspense with a lull, and then unleashes a monster to ruin everything.

Indeed, the film’s writers and producers consulted with a battalion of scientists and medical doctors to replicate the zero-gravity nothingness of space, while remaining true to the thrills of a horror movie-one that’s complete with a “just-when-you-think-it’s-over-it’s-not” ending.