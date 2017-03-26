Lights go out around the world for 10th anniversary of Earth Hour

Most parts of Brunei went dark on Saturday evening as thousands of Bruneians with glow sticks and candles joined people from 178 countries and territories in the global Earth Hour campaign.

Referring to the United Nations climate pact that countries signed previous year in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, Macko adds, “Earth Hour is the opportunity to send a message that we remain steadfast in delivering on the goals of the Paris Agreement“.

The movement’s idea of “Earth Hour” consists of switching off the lights wherever you are for an hour – between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.in your time zone. Starting at 8:25 p.m., all the lights will be switched off for an hour.

Electrical engineer of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC) Amit Dalwi, said, “Around 20,000 street lights in the city were switched off to observe the earth hour initiative of this year”.

Yet another critic is Bjørn Lomborg, who said many wrong lessons are being taught by Earth Hour.

Meantime, Sen. Sonny Angara yesterday urged young Filipinos to be “environment warriors” beyond Earth Hour.

According to Dorah Modise, the Chief Executive Officer of GBCSA, Earth Hour has developed into much more than just switching off your lights for an hour.

Last year, scientists recorded the Earth’s hottest temperatures in modern times for the third year in a row.

Many monuments and landmarks across the world support the cause, including the Eiffel Tower in France, which shut off its lights for the hour a year ago.

“Eskom calls on South Africans to switch off for Earth Hour and will be celebrating this hour by using its power to showcase our contribution to South Africa’s journey in meeting sustainable development goals”, the power utility said in a statement.

As well, they ask people to support the global movement through the social media by changing their Facebook profile picture and by providing donations.

In observance of the Earth Hour, Pakistan will also keep prominent landmarks and buildings’ lights off during the half-hour.