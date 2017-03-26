Lights go out in Russia’s Far East for Earth Hour

Earth Hour is an global event during which the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) calls on organizations and individuals to turn off non-essential lights for one hour as a symbol to their commitment to the planet.

In his message on Earth Hour being commemorated the world over on today (Saturday), he urged parliamentarians and people to observe the worldwide Earth Hour by voluntarily switching off extra lights for one hour between 8:30pm to 9:30pm.

Among the famous buildings and structures taking part in Australia are Sydney’s Opera House, the Harbour Bridge, Luna Park, Town Hall, and Sydney Tower Eye. The world is changing – fast – and it’s never been more important to show support for action on climate change. The highest building in Qatar joined the Earth Hour activities in Aspire Zone, Doha’s Sports City and successfully saved 200KW equivalent to 200,000 Watts by switching off a total of 3,780 LED lights.

Always wanted to help fight climate change?

As a part of “Earth Hour” cities and people are encouraged to shut off all lights between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM local time.

BRPL and BYPL had also switched off all non-essential lights at their over 400 offices, spread across an area of around 950 sq km, during the appointed hour. The country has saved a massive amount of energy over nine Earth Hours, amounting to 1.181GwH of electricity and 1,054 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

He added: “Earth Hour is the world’s biggest climate change event”.

Using the hashtag, #ChangeClimateChange, this year’s Earth Hour drew attention to issues connected to global warning.

2016 was the hottest year on record, according to different organizations, such as NASA, the ice in the poles is melting at a faster rate.