Supporting the core theme of the annual “Earth Hour Day”, Radisson Blu Paschim Vihar is all set to ring in the day by participating and turning off the lights for an hour to save energy between 8:30 and 9:30pm.

The event, which started in Sydney, Australia, has expanded to become the world’s largest demonstration that raises awareness for climate change. After their successful event in October, the organisers made a decision to rally behind the Earth Hour being planned for March 2008. And we have seen action: Canadian cities are acting (Toronto alone reduced its GHG emissions by over 15 per cent); led by B.C., many Canadian provinces have acted; and our current federal government has shown leadership.

Buckingham Palace was one of many landmarks across the world to mark the hour, which is all about protecting the planet and helping to reverse global warming.

Haven-O’Donnell has been diligently working to get more community members involved and hopes to turn off the street lights for 2018’s Earth Hour.

Now in its tenth year, WWF’s Earth Hour continues to grow.

“Education is vital, we need to provide our next generations with relevant and engaging information about how our world works and what we risk with ‘business as usual, ‘” said Jason Kimberley from Cool Australia, an education partner with WFF.

A spokesperson for WWF said: “It’s not about sitting in the dark for an hour”.

As well, they ask people to support the global movement through the social media by changing their Facebook profile picture and by providing donations.

Joining millions of people, cities and businesses across the globe, iconic U.S. landmarks, including the Empire State Building, the Space Needle, the Golden Gate Bridge, and numerous bright lights along the Las Vegas strip, among others will provide a stunning visual backdrop for this crucial call to action.

Despite the terror attack in Westminster on Wednesday, the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben are joining more than 270 landmarks across the United Kingdom in switching off the lights for conservation charity WWF’s Earth Hour.

“Globally, from Samoa to Tahiti, a record 178 countries and territories took part in the world’s biggest Earth Hour yet”.