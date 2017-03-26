Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anna Kendrick Audition to Be Stephen Hawking’s New Voice

A host of Hollywood stars have auditioned to become Stephen Hawking’s new voice in a hilarious Comic Relief sketch.

At the end of the auditions, Professor Hawking is forced to choose which voice he will adopt before unveiling it at an important lecture. And besides, Redmayne’s career has kicked up a notch or two since that movie’s release, so he isn’t touching another Hawking project without big time sequel bank.

“Stephen, it’s me. Surely it has to be me”, Neeson says in the video.

Stephen Hawking’s trademark voice has been in place for 30 years, but it’s never too late to change. Listen to my voice – it’s deep, it’s sexy, it’s got a tinge of physics’. Redmayne said. “If they want me to go through that again they’re going to have to pay me a shitload of cash”. We learn that Stephen Fry isn’t really as smart as people think, Geri Halliwell suggested they play around with accents and Lin-Manuel Miranda tried to get on his good side by dropping a sick rap verse.

“I could have played you so much better”, Jones says.

The video promotes Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day, an annual fundraising campaign celebrated March 24th in the United Kingdom and May 25th in the U.S. BBC One will air a special program featuring live comedy, sketches and music tonight at 7 p.m. United Kingdom time.

But ultimately, there’s only one victor – as Hawking opts for one of Hollywood’s most recognizable voices. Check out the auditions below, and don’t forget to support Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.