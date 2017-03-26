Lindsey Graham on health care: Republicans and Democrats need to work together

“We learned a lot about some very arcane rules in obviously both the Senate and in the House”, a subdued Trump said in the Oval Office less than an hour after the Republican health care bill died. Maybe because Americans – who mostly get health insurance through their employers – don’t mind that 20 million of the less privileged among us can finally afford health care.

Like the right hook thrown by the health-care bill, this environmental punch lands directly on the most vulnerable – children, pregnant women, the elderly, low-income families, and those with chronic illness.

As Republicans scurried to build enough support for a bill created to replace Obamacare, the original law’s chief architect, former President Barack Obama, celebrated his chief legislative landmark. More than 40 million Americans were uninsured, with numbers projected to rise further if reforms weren’t made.

Trump’s haphazard approach on Friday to the health care bill – first demanding a House vote despite an uncertain result, then suddenly suggesting he’d support a future bipartisan solution – underscored Trump’s political identity: He is an independent, seemingly uninterested in leading a political party or unifying the federal government. Republicans and Republican leaners with no more than a high school diploma are almost twice as likely as those with a college degree to say ensuring health care coverage is a government responsibility (43% vs. 22%).

The AARP, formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, has taken out radio ads aimed at getting listeners to tell McHenry, R-Lincoln, not to vote for the House replacement plan. Many other organizations have taken a similar stance.

“Hey Republicans, don’t worry, that burn is covered under the Affordable Care Act”, tweeted Bob Menendez, a Democratic senator from New Jersey. “Not 210. Not 215”, Ryan said at Friday’s press conference. “And well, we’re feeling those growing pains today”. While declining to elaborate on specifics, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “We’re open to changes that help make the bill better”. And somewhere in that debate, there’s a truthful conservative argument for repealing Obamacare.

Ryan spoke alone from behind the podium, and he was not flanked by any of the Republican colleagues or White House officials who had furiously worked with him for weeks to try to get the health care legislation through the House. “Politics is a profession and you have to know how to collect votes”, said Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian at Rice University.

The risks were high for Trump on the bill.

Before the bill was pulled, one GOP leadership aide warned: “I’ve never seen it as bad as this is now”. In other words, they are becoming politicized, and skeptical of the vacant, deadly language Republicans are using to sell their plan – words like choice, access and even freedom. His reasoning: The current bill adds too many new costs and barriers, along with taking away benefits requirements.

By Friday morning, it was clear the measure did not have enough votes to pass. The Wall Street Journal reported that in one Nebraska county, a 62-year-old earning $18,000 per year and now paying $760 per year for health insurance would shell out $20,000 per year under the new plan, a figure that boggles the mind.