Liverpool And Everton Do Battle For Summer Transfer Target

Regardless of what price he may be sold for at the end of the season, the Mail suggests that Keane’s departure will mean that his former club Manchester United will receive up to 25% of any transfer fee due to a sell-on clause written into his contract.

Manchester United may be set to still reap the rewards from prodigy Michael Keane as a huge move awaits the young England global, who is now under contract with Burnley.

The Burnley defender was handed his senior Three Lions bow against Germany, starting alongside Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling at the back, but it was a bittersweet experience as they fell to a 1-0 defeat in Dortmund.

He immediately found himself linked to Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton, and Leicester City and answering questions about a potential move from his current club in the summer.

Liverpool are in fourth place in the Premier League table but have struggled with defensive issues again this season despite Klopp signing two centre-halves last summer.

However knowing that a great deal of their cash would go to their bitter rivals Man United, should the deal materialise, fans might not be pleased to know that their club have contributed to possibly strengthening Mourinho’s side.

“I want to keep playing well for my club and see where it takes me – hopefully [there will be] many more caps to come”. Klavan is already 31 and with Lovren’s persistent injury problems, Keane could be the ideal defender to partner Matip.