Neymar believes fellow Brazilian worldwide and Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho would “totally fit in Barcelona”.

Catalan giants Barcelona have made signing Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho a bit priority ahead of this summer’s transfer window, according to reports in Spain, which claim that the reigning Spanish champions have begun “Operation Coutinho”.

Neymar was then asked about his starring performance, as Barca overcame a four-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain and leading his country to Olympic Gold.

“A Premier League player that I would like to have in Barcelona is Coutinho”, Neymar told PokerStars.

He insisted that he was happy at Liverpool and that he meant to stay at Anfield “for a few more years” when he signed his contract extension with the club in January.

As poor as Philippe Coutinho has been in the last month and a half, he has to stay at Liverpool.

Their recent form has put them level on points with Arsenal and qualifying for European football next season is very much a possibility.

However, with plenty left in the Spaniard’s tank, the 2005 Champions League victor would like to see Coutinho remain on Merseyside.

“He’s a Brazilian, of course, which is good, but Barcelona have something Brazilian in the kind of match [they play]”.