London attack: British High Commissioner thanks India for support

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London on Wednesday after a vehicle ploughed into pedestrians and a suspected Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman close to Britain’s parliament.

Thanking India for its support over the recent London attack, British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith said Thursday that UK’s collaboration with New Delhi over counter-terrorism is an important part of bilateral relations.

Police in the United Kingdom have carried out a series of raids in response to the attack, arresting eight people in Birmingham and London overnight.

“The message that we need to take away is that this evil ideology is not only an attack on Western countries and the values that we hold so dear but it is an evil that seeks to destroy our way of life across the world”, he said.

Officers were from the New York Police Department were said to be taking “heavy weapons” to Grand Central Station, City Hall and other locations.

The department’s counterterrorism bureau tweeted that it is monitoring the situation.

“It covers a variety of strands of activity – sharing analysis, policy, intelligence about what’s happening and sharing capability to respond to incidents when they do happen”, said Asquith on the sidelines of an event here.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack “deeply distressing” and said the city’s investment in CRC officers was necessary to protect New Yorkers. “It’s a reminder that it’s a very unsafe environment in this world and a place like London, just like New York City, is a leading terror target”.

“We will keep that protection in place as long as we deem necessary”, he said about Wednesday’s deployment.

“We did it after Paris, after Brussels, after San Bernardino, we redeployed people”, O’Neill said.