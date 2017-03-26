London attack: Photos capture horror of Westminster terror incident

The British man who mowed down tourists and fatally stabbed a police officer in London’s worst terror attack in a decade had a checkered past and made three trips to Saudi Arabia in recent years.

The gunfire was heard at 2:38 p.m. London time inside the House of Commons as lawmakers were debating legislation on pension reform.

May underscored that the attack targeted “free people everywhere”, and she said she had a response: “You will not defeat us”. The group, responsible for numerous bloody attacks around the globe, has previously claimed certain attacks in a show of opportunism. The London attack echoed vehicle rampages in Nice, France, and Berlin previous year that the group claimed under its banner.

In 2008, a Palestinian rammed a bulldozer into vehicles on a Jerusalem street before a visit by then US presidential candidate Barack Obama, wounding at least 16 people. In addition to the police officer and the attacker, who was shot by police, two people died on Westminster Bridge and at least 30 others were injured, seven critically.

He said there was a mix of nationalities among the dead but gave no details.

Police believe the attacker acted alone and there is no reason to believe “imminent further attacks” are planned, May said. “With a vehicle, they cause a lot more deaths than with a knife or a machete”.

London is under extra security with a boost in both armed and unarmed officers.

“There was no prior intelligence of his intent, or of the plot”, she said.

Tyson Barker, programme director with the Aspen Institute thinktank in Germany, said the London attack underscored the difficulty of protecting “soft” targets, and the trade-offs between security and liberty in open Western societies.

“We must all accept that there is a possibility we will never understand why he did this”.

“Yesterday an act of terrorism tried to silence our democracy, but today we meet as normal, as generations have done before us and as future generations will continue to do, to deliver a simple message: We are not afraid and our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism”, she said.

President Donald Trump was among world leaders offering condolences.

The Berlin Christmas market attack in December triggered significant changes in German policies on video surveillance and the ability to hold and detain asylum seekers deemed suspicious.

“I think that’s the thing that’s incredibly encouraging when there is one single event by a single individual like this, that can really potentially fracture a community”, she said.

“I don’t think that Londoners will let that slide”.