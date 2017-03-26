Looking Ahead To Pro 5; Release Date, Specs and More

Although it is believed that the reason why Microsoft did not release the Surface Pro 5 a year ago was because it was still waiting for the then-upcoming Kaby Lake processor, the latest reports suggest that the upcoming tablet-laptop hybrid from the Redmond-based company may not pack the said processor from Intel.

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is a tablet that could possibly replace a laptop, according to Know Your Mobile.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 also has a stunning 12.3-inch PixelSense Display and aspect ratio of 3:2 for comfortable viewing, which means getting the best screen that is built on the innovative design of a Microsoft Surface Pro 3 screen.

But while this price slash raises speculations of a near release for Microsoft's new tablet convertible, other reports say the Surface Pro 5 might not come as soon as expected. According to a rumor stemming from a certain trailer for "Alien: Covenant", Microsoft might be making an AMD Ryzen-powered version of the Surface Pro 5. The current Pro 4 solidified the Surface's position as the gold standard for Windows tablets as well.

AMD’s Ryzen chip has surpassed Intel’s Kaby Lake processors, at a much cheaper price, IT Pro reported.

Until the end of the month, Microsoft is also offering Surface buyers a free $25 gift code redeemable on apps and games purchased from the Windows Store.

As far as Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Release Date is concerned, the device isn’t coming out until spring 2017, according to PC Advisor.

The Microsoft Surface Pro prices have begun in the 700 GBP and 1,000 GBP range historically, so expect the Surface Pro 5 to have a level price point to fit somewhere in between.