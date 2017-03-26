Lopetegui Happy With Costa’s Form For Chelsea

Costa admitted to having a hard time with the squad, struggling for form in the 2014 world cup, before he was left out for the Euro 2016.

Spain remained well on course to book their place at the World Cup in Russian Federation as David Silva conducted another clinical win over Israel, cementing the 2010 world champions’ upturn in fortunes under Julien Lopetegui.

Both teams sounded warnings before the opening goal with Thiago sending a long-range shot against the Israel crossbar before a loss of concentration from Gerard Pique nearly allowed Eran Zahavy though on the Spain goal before the defender recovered his ground.

Now on 17 Premier League goals for leaders Chelsea, Costa looks rejuvenated, according to Lopetegui, who is thrilled to have him back with the team.

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has suggested that his side could have scored more following their 4-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel. Our objective is to get three points in each match.

However, he has 17 goals for Chelsea already this season and has scored three goals in his last three appearances for Spain, a fact that makes Lopetegui happy. “We need to convey the importance of this game”, he said. “Before we play Italy, we have to face Macedonia and it will be necessary to approach that with the same rigour we showed against Israel“.

Israel is in good position with 9 points and this is gonna be epic clash tonight as both the teams are in a good form.