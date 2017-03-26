Louisiana Officer Convicted Of Manslaughter In 6-Year-Old Autistic Boy’s Death

A Louisiana law enforcement officer has testified at his murder trial that he was trying to save a fellow officer when he opened fire on a vehicle, killing a 6-year-old autistic boy and critically wounding his father. He had faced charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the case. Unfortunately, Few’s son, 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was also in the vehicle when the officers started to open fire. At least four of those bullets tore into Jeremy, who died within minutes. After the massacre was over, Christopher Few was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Stafford cried when a prosecutor showed him photographs of the slain first-grader.

“Never in a million years would I have fired my weapon if I knew a child was in that auto”, Stafford told jurors.

“I lived it”, he said. Derrick Stafford of Marksville Police Department burst into tears when the magistrate showed him a picture of Jeremy Mardis, the 6-year-old boy with autism who was inside his father’s vehicle when Stafford and his partner opened fire.

“I never saw a kid in the auto, man”, Stafford was heard saying. “I ain’t got nothing for Marksville”, she said moments after her brother was taken from the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse to the Avoyelles Parish Detention Center. Though video showed Few had his hands out the driver’s side window, signaling that the low-speed chase he’d led officers on that night was over, Stafford and fellow officer Norris Greenhouse fired a total of 18 shots at Few’s SUV.

During their patrol, Stafford and his colleague Norris Greenhouse pulled over 26-year-old Christopher Few.

In September, a Louisiana judge released body cam video showing officers firing multiple rounds into the vehicle.

Few testified on Tuesday that he never heard any warnings before two officers fired.

Few also insisted that he had never tried to escape, but only sped off from the cops to get his son to a girlfriend’s house in the event that he would be arrested.

“I wouldn’t even call it a chase”, Sinquefield said, “I’d call it a parade”. He said during the trial that he regrets not stopping his vehicle for the police officers “every day”, according to The New York Post.

Christopher Few (l.) walks with his attorney to court on Tuesday.

. He said repeatedly that he only shot to stop a threat, and that he believed Few meant to either run into some nearby woods, attack them or surrender. The Marksville Police Department suspended Stafford after his indictment on rape charges in 2011, but reinstated him after prosecutors dismissed the charges. Before the shooting, both officers had already been sued for using excessive force.

Louisiana attorney general Jeff Landry said his office was content with the Friday verdict.