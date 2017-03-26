LSU Hires Will Wade As Men’s Basketball Coach

LSU will officially introduce Will Wade as the university’s next men’s basketball coach during a media event Wednesday.

The VCU job opened up after Will Wade reportedly accepted the open head coaching position at Louisiana State University. Previously, he was the head coach of Chattanooga for two seasons.

In his two seasons at VCU, Wade went 51-20 and led the Rams to two straight NCAA tournament berths.

But Wade said LSU offered something that some more traditionally successful programs could not – a chance to build something that represents his own vision of what a bigtime program should be.

Wade brings a high-intensity, fast-paced, ball-hawking identity to his programs as he strives to achieve excellence in the student-athlete experience both on and off the court. He served as a VCU assistant coach under Smart before leaving in 2014 to accept the Rice job.

Before becoming head coach at VCU, Wade was head coach at Chattanooga for two seasons where he went 40-25. Given what Wade has done in Richmond with VCU, it will be intriguing to see how he performs while potentially having even better talent at his disposal if he recruits well in an SEC that is beginning to be littered with much better coaches than years past. He also has been a member of the staffs at Harvard and Clemson.

That doesn’t mean he’s on the fast track for success in Baton Rouge.