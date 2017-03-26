Lucknow’s 112-year-old Tunday Kebabi shuts after Yogi’s order on slaughterhouses

“Then how can you imagine Lucknow without Tunday’s kebab and Raheem’s nihari?” asked Abu Bakr, the Tunday Kababi manager. The establishment at Akbari Gate, which dates back to 1905, shut shop on Wednesday because of a scarcity of buffalo meat in the state capital, which had its four slaughterhouses sealed between 2013 and 2015.

According to news agency, the shop was shut on Wednesday (for the entire day) as the meat was not available across the city, Tunday Kababi owner Mohammed Usman said. The party formed a government in Uttar Pradesh after a landslide victory, with Gorakhnath Math priest Adityanath at the helm.

Ever since its inception in 1897, the eatery’s prized and well-guarded Kabab recipe, that is said to require around 150 spices to prepare, used buffalo meat as its base. “Since we’ve have never offered kebabs made from buffalo meat, nobody comes here looking for them”.

City’s prominent non-veg outlets-Tunday Kababi, Idrees Biryani, Raheem’s Nahari Kulche and Mubeen’s Pasande-downed their shutters on Saturday afternoon in solidarity with the strike of meat dealers’ and suppliers’ association to oppose the state government’s recent crackdown on slaughterhouses.

Mohammad Shahnawaz, manager of Raheem Hotel, said: “Only a few customers demand mutton nihari, which is expensive”.

Sachin Shukla, the owner of the five franchises, told The Hindu that his outlets has been serving only chicken and mutton kebabs from the beginning.

The owners were forced to pull the shutters down on their outlets across the city for few hours on Wednesday till they chose to bring about the fundamental change in their menu. “As there is no buffalo meat, so no kebabs”, he adds pensively. “We are investigating the matter”, a police official said. Hundreds of shops selling meat, too, were closed.

Closure of these illegal and mechanised slaughterhouses has been among the pre-poll commitments of Adityanath.

Buffalo meat preparations are sold the most not just in Tundey Kababi’s outlets but across various other popular eateries like Rahim’s Kulcha Nahari shop as well.

On Wednesday, three meat shops have been torched by “unidentified” persons in India’s state of Uttar Pradesh.