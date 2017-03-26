Luke Rockhold: UFC Is On A Slippery Slope Booking GSP vs. Bisping

While this fight has got some members of the MMA community very excited, it’s generated criticism from others for the way it deprives the top middleweight contenders of the title shots they deserve.

Rockhold, who lost the middleweight crown to Bisping at UFC 199, isn’t a fan of the UFC’s decision to allow St-Pierre to skip the queue and believes it’s a sign of things to come in the WME-IMG era.

According to Bloody Elbow, Bisping said: “You’ve got Yoel Romero calling for an interim title shot, which is just desperate”. “It’s laughable. It’s desperate”.

Maia is among the favorites to land a title shot against current champion Tyron Woodley in his next defence of the welterweight crown, but must first get past the hard challenge of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas in May. None of that’s happening.

Romero, however, is not the only fighter Bisping responded to. In this scenario, “GSP” could potentially become only the second fighter ever to hold two UFC titles in separate weight classes, simultaneously, after Conor McGregor. “One or the other”.

The 38-year-old Bisping, who is one of few champions to win a title late in his career, told Souza to act like a real “Christian”. “That’s not very Christian is it?” he added.

Bisping then mentioned Jacare’s loss to Romero at UFC 194 and argued that the Brazilian is in no position to complain. And one thing I know about coaching is that people only listen to one person. But the fact of the matter is he did lose to Yoel Romero. “I’m going to be 36 years old when I’m going to fight, and it’s all going to depend on what’s going to happen and how it’s going to happen”.

While no date or venue has been set, Bisping vs. St-Pierre is expected to take place during worldwide fight week in July.

