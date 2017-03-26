Maharashtra Cong MLA moves privileges notice against SBI chief

According to Vikhe-Patil, “Bhattacharya, by commenting on the crop loan waiver, has shown disrespect to the sentiments of the elected legislators who are raising the cause of the farmers”.

Emphasising the need for a stronger focus on the farm sector in order to sustain overall growth, she said banks were facing challenges in terms of growth capital and asset quality.

Under these conditions, Bhattacharya’s public comments that such measure would disturb the credit discipline among the borrowers and they would keep expecting more such waivers in future are like rubbing salt in the farmers’ wounds, he said. The protesters numbering over two dozen raised slogans against SBI and entered the SBI building demanding to meet some senior officials to register their formal grievance. On Wednesday, Bhattacharya expressed her reservations over the assurances and demand for complete farm-loan waiver, coming up from different quarters in recent months. Bhattacharya’s sudden remarks upset the Opposition parties.

Onn Friday, the Congress moved a notice of breach of privilege of the Maharashtra assembly against Arundhati Bhattacharya, for her comments against farm loan waivers.

At present, SBI’s total farm loan portfolio is Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore and tractor loan book is about Rs 6000 crore. “When it’s a question of Maharashtra farmers, how did she suddenly remember financial discipline?” She has attempted a breach of privilege of the legislature. Vikhe Patil said the SBI chief was “a public servant” and not “a policy-maker” for the country or the state.