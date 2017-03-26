Maharashtra doctors calls off strike

The doctors’ mass leave (strike) agitation was called off in the wee hours of Friday, after the negotiations held between doctors and medical education minister Girish Mahajan, state health minister Dr Deepak Sawant and chief minister Devendra Fadnvis.

Addressing a press conference today, a resident doctors’ representative said that they trusted the High Court and the Chief Minister that violent attacks on doctors will be curbed and will not go unpunished in future.

Around 40,000 medical practitioners from the Indian Medical Association had joined around 4,500 resident doctors in Maharashtra in an nearly week-long strike to protest the rising attacks against doctors. In Chennai, the duty doctor in a government hospital was assaulted by an in-patient’s relatives following which there was widespread protest by doctors. If MARD fails to do so then the HC can initiate contempt proceedings against MARD president and secretary, said reports. Such patients may not recover in spite of all possible efforts with the available facilities and infrastructure at the disposal of the doctors.

“Some may become afraid to take up such cases. But physically assaulting doctors is not the solution”. I also had a meeting with officials of MARD and doctors have returned to work. Around nine per cent of the violence was physical.

“It’s a serious issue”. Several doctors say they are unlikely to be appeased by any half-hearted measures, such as deploying security at prominent Mumbai hospitals.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors had on Thursday night asked the doctors to call off their strike. The doctors had been striking since last Monday following an attack on a doctor at Sion’s Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and Medical College, Sion, by relatives of a 60-year-old patient, who died because of a chronic kidney disease. The doctors can give their 100% attention and expertise if their working environment is safe and peaceful, the doctor concludes. You are creating this atmosphere. It had asked them to resume work by this morning or face action. “Let them all be terminated”.

“The court has requested the doctors to join back to services and simultaneously, directed the state government to allow only one attendant of the patient and appoint armed police personnel at the main gate of the respective wards of the hospital”, Rahul Rotala, the lawyer representing the MARD, told ANI.