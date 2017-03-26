Majority of US Republicans Believe Trump Wiretapping Allegations

While the Gorsuch hearing went smoothly, FBI Director James Comey said there was no evidence found related to Trump’s claim that he was wiretapped by his predecessor, and Democrats used the hours of airtime to slam the President’s relationship with Russian Federation.

President Donald Trump paid $38 million in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 2005, the White House said, responding to an MSNBC report that the network had obtained two pages of the returns.MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said she received the documents from journalist David Cay Johnston, who said on her show that he received them in the mail.The returns, which MSNBC posted on its website, showed Trump paid an effective federal tax rate of 25 percent in 2005 after writing off $100 million in losses.The White House said in a statement that Trump took into account “large scale depreciation for construction.”Trump has repeatedly refused to release his tax returns, drawing criticism throughout his campaign previous year and speculation from his political rivals he was hiding something.A New York Times report in October said Trump declared a $916 million loss on his 1995 income tax returns”.

Comey refused to offer details on the scope, targets or timeline for the FBI investigation, which could last for months, if not years. This is why O’Reilly coming out against Trump or even talking about issues with Trump is a significant thing. Rogers agreed. Comey pointed out that no president can unilaterally order a wiretap.

FBI Director James Comey backed up that denial during his appearance Monday before the House Intelligence Committee. In some ways, it has to be.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus joined Trump, Abadi and Iraqi officials for a discussion in the Cabinet Room on Monday afternoon following a private chat between the two heads of government in the Oval Office. He told members of the House Intelligence Committee that his agency is investigating whether Trump’s presidential campaign associates coordinated with Russian officials in an effort to sway the 2016 election.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory”.

President Trump brought up the wiretapping claim in early March, without evidence. Obama would have to go through a judge who would then pass it to go down, and then all intelligence agencies would go from there. The thrust of the editorial is that Trump’s mendacity is hurting his presidency. Why would every person in the intelligence community, of which includes Democrats and Republicans, cover this up? This is where the end of the line hits.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted on March 5 that “no further comment” on the wiretap issue would be made by President Trump or the White House until the investigation was conducted. But much of the work of these officials amounts to little more than enabling and protecting the President, personally and politically.

In some ways, the media been hard on President Trump since he ran for office. It was stated that at least 6 billion dollars of free television time was given to Trump due to his controversial run.

Later in the event Trump made the same argument on trade deals. O’Reilly did gloss over this in his statements.

O’Reilly suggested, “In the future, the president would be wise to embrace only facts in his pronouncements”. Preet Bharara, the USA attorney for the Southern District of NY, did not lay down when he was asked for his letter of resignation on Friday, reported CNN.

As Abadi and Trump convened for their first in-person talks, the president was taking a drubbing on wiretapping in a hearing on Capitol Hill.

O’Reilly may be on to something as well. Let’s ask a few more questions about Trump’s popularity and the GOP’s health care plan. “If he didn’t do it, we shouldn’t be reckless in accusations that he did”. FOX News ended up having to suspend legal analyst Andrew Napolitano indefinitely according to the Los Angeles Times. The former president has denied his successor’s claims.