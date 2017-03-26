Malaysia agrees to show “Beauty and the Beast” unedited

Beauty and the Beast will be released in Malaysia without any cuts, Disney says, days after it rejected censors’ demands for a gay scene to be removed.

Two major cinema chains have confirmed the new date, two weeks after the postponed opening on 16 March. He said the film was given a PG13 rating, which requires parental guidance for children under age 13. THR has reached out to Disney for comment.

Beauty and the Beast opened in other global territories, including the USA, last week, shattering records with $350 million in ticket sales worldwide. But it was conspicuously absent on movie screens in Malaysia. The film’s director, Oscar victor Bill Condon (“Gods and Monsters”) has referred to that sequence as “an exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie”.

Disney refused to make the cuts and referred the LPF’s decision to the Film Appeals Committee, whose decisions are final. The studio postponed the movie’s release by one week, in case the Malaysians chose to reconsider their demands.

The character, LeFou, the sidekick to the film’s primary villain, Gaston, sparked calls among some ultra-conservative groups around the world for a boycott of the film. Homosexuality is discouraged by religious leaders in Malaysia.

Gay characters can be shown in films, but only if they are portrayed negatively or repent.

The Malaysian censorship board, known as the LPF, had asked Disney to cut a total of 4 minutes, 38 seconds from the film, in three different sections, according to the board’s chairman, Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid.

“Maybe if Condon had not mentioned the ‘gay element, ‘ people wouldn’t be so curious and we could let it go with a potentially minor cut”, Halim said.

“Malaysia does not recognize the LGBT ideology”, he added.

Disney’s previously-shelved “Beauty and the Beast” film will be screened from next Thursday onwards.

No official word yet on how the reversal came about.

“We meant to book them into new dates but we did not receive any details when the movie would be released until today”.