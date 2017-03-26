Man accused of murdering Cheryl Grimmer refused bail at Wollongong court

Almost 50 years after a 3-year-old girl disappeared from an Australian beach, police may have finally cracked the case.

Cheryl Grimmer was three when she vanished from the changing area of a beach in Wollongong 50 years ago.

Cheryl Grimmer was born in Britain as is the man arrested over her disappearance, though the two are not apparently related.

A 63-year-old man who was once considered a person of interest in the 1970 disappearance of Cheryl Grimmer was arrested on Wednesday, New South Wales police Detective Inspector Brad Ainsworth told reporters.

Cheryl’s parents John and Carole – who had emigrated from Bristol just a year before she disappeared – died without ever knowing what happened to their daughter.

Stephen Grimmer said he was wearing sunglasses to hide his tears.

“You never get over it”, he said.

The now 63-year-old, who can not be named for legal reasons, is accused of killing the three-year-old within an hour of her disappearance on the afternoon of January 12, 1970. He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

Defence lawyer Laura Fennell asked that her client receive urgent psychiatric attention whilst in custody.

The matter was adjourned to May 24 while police prepared their evidence.

Police said the details of the offence, which would have been committed when the accused was 16 years old, were “quite horrific”, although they did not go into details.

Cheryl’s brother Stephen attended the court proceeding in the hope of being able to set eyes on the man charged with allegedly killing his sister.

Insp. Ainsworth said it is believed her death happened within an hour or so of her vanishing.