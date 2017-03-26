Man burning books ignites 696 acres and 2 homes

A Florida man burning books in his yard caused a 700-acre brush fire which destroyed two buildings, damaged six homes and almost 20 sheds and barns, officials said Thursday.

The blaze started on Wednesday afternoon after the unidentified man burned books and magazines outside his home near Bryceville, about 20 miles west of Jacksonville, Florida Forest Service spokeswoman Annaleasa Winter told Reuters by telephone.

Estop tells television station News 4 Jax (http://bit.ly/2nKx0AI ) that gusty winds fueled the fire, which officials thought they’d contained to about 5 acres.

Up to 200 residents were asked to evacuate their homes and stay at nearby shelters.

The fire service said the blaze started on Wednesday afternoon and was “caused by someone burning paperback books”.

The Florida man was burning books not to prevent others from reading, but because they were garbage in his eyes.

Seventeen bulldozers are also out on the scene with one tractor damaged and flipped.

A fast-spreading fire caused by a person burning books reportedly damaged at least 10 structures near Bryceville, Florida, between March 22 and 23, leading to evacuation orders. He referred to the start of the fire as “purely an accident”.

More than 170 emergency responders have been working to fight the flames. A few minor injuries to emergency workers were reported, Winter said. He added that some power lines were destroyed in the fire, and no timetable for the return of evacuees has been established.