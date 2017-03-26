Man charged in death of Yadira Arroyo expected in court

Colleagues of Arroyo, a 14-year veteran, recalled her as a devoted, confident and well-respected EMT. “But keeping her smile and her laugh in our heart is what’s keeping us going”, Jacqueline Benel, who worked with Arroyo at Station 26, told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell. New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio said that Arroyo was “lost in the line of duty, bravely doing her job, encountering the kind of danger our EMTs should not have to confront”, the Daily News reported. She leaves behind five children, and is remembered as a matriarch throughout the department.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the 44-year-old paramedic was on her way to aide a pregnant woman.

The FDNY presented Arroyo’s helmet to her grief stricken family. “We miss her. When you see us you see her”.

“On top of any other lessons she showed me to make me as tough and as gentle, as wise and a curious as I am now, she taught me how to listen”.

Arroyo’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m.at St. Nicholes of Tolentine R.C. Church at 2345 University Ave.in the Bronx. She will be buried at St. Raymond’s Cemetery following the procession.

Gonzalez has been charged with murder in connection with the case, while his lawyer has claimed his client is mentally ill and hit Arroyo accidentally.

A solemn marching band drummed along as the FDNY ambulance carrying Arroyo’s coffin arrived outside of the church.

The last week has been grueling for friends and family of Arroyo.

On March 16, Arroyo and her partner were responding to a call in the Bronx – in Soundview – when police say 25-year-old Jose Gonzalez stole their ambulance and ran her over.

The man accused of killing her, Jose Gonzalez, is behind bars.

Gonzalez, who is allegedly a member of the Bloods gang and has a long list of prior arrests and a history of mental illness, was arrested at the scene.

The emotional toll of her tragic death was most evident on her EMT partner Monique Williams, whose sobs were audible as she stood in the church pulpit for a reading at the funeral.