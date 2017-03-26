Man has personalised number plate withdrawn due to ‘offensive’ surname

Lorne Grabher, of Canada, had his Nova Scotia license plate that read his last name “Grabher” revoked, after it was called too offensive. “How can you say my name is a slogan when it is not?” “This director at the motor vehicle branch, she thinks she’s God”.

Transport Department spokesman Brian Taylor says while the department understands Grabher is a surname with German roots, this context isn’t available to the general public who view it.

But the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said some individuals interpret GRABHER as misogynistic and promoting violence against women.

There are approximately 3,100 words that the provincial government has deemed unacceptable on licence plates. “So, fair to say the regulations and program were in their infancy”.

He believes that the government’s refusal to renew its plate at the end of past year was unfair.

The phrase “grab her” has also taken on political significance since October, when a leaked 2005 tape revealed now-U.S. President Donald Trump bragging about how he can do “anything” to women and stating, “Grab them by the pussy”.

“It (Trump’s comment) wasn’t referenced in any official correspondence I saw”, said Taylor.

“Surely a man can use his own name on a licence plate”.

“Where does the province of Nova Scotia and this government have a person with that kind of power to discriminate against my name?” asked Grabher.

Grabher’s son Troy Grabher is now anxious that his Grabher vanity plate will be banned in Alberta because of the backlash. It’s since crossed Canada and has been held by three generations of Grabher’s, including Lorne’s son who lives in Alberta.

In Alberta, restrictions on plate names include that they can not contain foul language or have “sexual connotation”. One man in Nova Scotia, Canada, however, appears to be making life even more hard by fighting to keep that name emblazoned on his license plate.

“Back then, there was none of this crap. I guess I’m going to have to change my birth certificate”.