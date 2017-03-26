Man killed as vehicle goes airborne in Pru tunnel

A man died and a woman was injured early Sunday in a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston.

Massachusetts State Police say the vehicle was headed east on Route 90 around 2:15 a.m. Sunday when it went into the air near exit 22, tearing down wires and cables in the tunnel.

The victim was a twenty-year-old man from Brookline.

State Police said a female passenger inside the Audi was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Boston firefighters, EMS, and MassDot officials assisted State Police at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike’s eastbound lane, near exit 22.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.