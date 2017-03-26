Man wearing ski mask shoots two women sitting inside auto in Lawrence

After being wounded, the two women drove to a McDonald’s on Swan Street in Methuen, where emergency personnel and both Methuen and Lawrence police responded.

Police said the women were sitting in a parked auto outside an address on Berkeley Street in Lawrence when a silver BMW 4-door sedan, driven by a man who was wearing a ski mask and gray, hooded sweatshirt, pulled up to vehicle and opened fire, striking both victims.

A drive-by shooting in Lawrence left two women seriously injured late Saturday night. The victims were described as a 19-year-old woman from Haverhill and a 20-year-old woman from Sandown, N.H. An ambulance took the other victim to a local hospital, police said. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

As of Sunday morning, both victims are stable, but their condition is unknown.

Lawrence Police said they do not believe the shooting was random, and are asking for witnesses and anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.