Many Injured After Hong Kong Escalator Suddenly Reverses and Speeds Up

At least 17 people were reportedly injured in an escalator accident at one of Hong Kong’s busiest shopping centres.

Video footage of the incident showed the 45m-long escalator between the fourth and eighth floors of Langham Place moving upwards, before suddenly going backwards, throwing shoppers off balance. A man who suffered a head injury was reportedly taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and is said to be serious.

Screams can be heard as some people tumble down, while others are able to grab the handrail and steady themselves.

An escalator malfunction in Hong Kong that injured 18 people may be due to a damaged driving chain. The last routine inspection was on Thursday and the escalator was found to be functioning normally and in compliance with safety standards, according to the spokesperson.

Another woman told the newspaper that the escalator was travelling at twice the usual speed when it reversed.

A spokeswoman for Langham Place said the machine had passed a recent inspection – but staff were “highly concerned”.

Otis Elevator Company (HK) Limited and the mall management are conducting an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Langham Place, located at the heart of the busy Mong Kok shopping district, opened in 2004.