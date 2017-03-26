Many think April the Giraffe’s ‘positioning & behavior’ could indicate she’s nearly ready

In a Sunday morning update, an upstate NY zoo indicated that April the giraffe’s calf seemed “quiet” this morning, hinting that perhaps this is the “calm before the storm”.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on February 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing attention worldwide.

This is April’s fourth calf, and the first for her 5-year-old mate Oliver. At any given time, over 50,000 people from across the world check up on the pregnant giraffe, waiting for her to finally give birth. April herself was noticeably larger, with bulges in her left side.

At birth, her calf is expected to weigh about 150 pounds and be nearly 6-feet-tall, the zoo said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

They say the baby is “extremely quiet” and hint at it being the calm before the storm.

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from two to six hours.