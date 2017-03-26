Marine Vet Becomes Suffolk County’s First Full-Time, Double Amputee Police Officer

Matias Ferreira, a U.S. Marine, who suffered the life-changing injury when he stepped on a hidden bomb in Afghanistan, graduated Friday from the Suffolk County Police Academy.

Against all odds, Marine Corps veteran Matias Ferreira graduated from Suffolk County Police Department Academy in NY on Friday to become the first active-duty, double-amputee cop in the country. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 215 pounds. “I just really want to be able to help people”, said Ferreira, who immigrated to the US from Uruguay as a child. ‘I just saw blood throughout my trousers, ‘ Ferreira recalled.

“The prostheses were the last thing on my mind”, he told the Daily News back then. Ferreira, who immigrated from Uruguay to the U.S.as a child, “walks on titanium prosthetics”. He skydives, scuba dives, snowboards and rides a motorcycle. It was while he was traveling as part of that team that he met his wife, Tiffany, in 2012. He now lives in Wantagh with his wife and their 2-year-old daughter Tianna.

After working as a steamfitter, welding while hanging off bridges and overpasses, Ferreira chose to fulfill his lifelong dream of joining the police academy.

The audience at the graduation ceremony cheered and applauded as Ferreira accepted his certificate, and during his time at the academy, Ferreira was elected class president.

“On behalf of the entire Suffolk County Police Department, we are honored to have these young men and women joining our ranks tomorrow and dedicating their careers to serving the residents of Suffolk County”, Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini said Thursday.

“It’s pretty incredible”, Ferreira told ABC News.

“‘I’m sorry to say, but if I break my leg, I go in the trunk, I put on a new one”.

The motto that Ferreira lives by, according to The Denver Post, is “life without limbs is limitless”. He said that there’s also a double amputee who is a state trooper in the western U.S.