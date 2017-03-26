Martin, Gamecocks not anxious about pressure of playing in Elite Eight

South Carolina: The Gamecocks came into the NCAA Tournament having lost five of seven. The realization that this special season was over was starting to dawn on them. Bears coach Scott Drew, along with Wainright and Motley all called out Martin by name and noted how his team followed what he drew up. But we went farther than anybody outside the team thought. “Early in the year they were super, and then they went through a little slump”. “To get the recognition that I’ve fought for and our team fought for, it feels good. Our chemistry and bond is unbreakable”. With Villanova and Duke out of way, will Baylor, Florida, South Carolina or Wisconsin recapture that magic? The Bears missed 11 of their first 13 shots from the field and it didn’t get a whole lot better the entire game. The Gamecocks responded with 3-pointers from Duane Notice and Thornwell within 54 seconds of each other to push the SC lead to 55-38 at the 9:22 mark. Carolina was led by five players in double figures, with senior guard Sindarius Thornwell once again leading the way with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.

SC coach Frank Martin said he finds the physical reputation for both teams amusing.

The Bears shot just 25 percent from the field in the first half (8 of 32) and committed seven turnovers.

Now, he’s a coach who has taken two programs to the Elite Eight.

Thornwell, feeling slighted, vowed he would not leave SC without playing in the NCAA Tournament. The four teams here, none seeded higher than the Bears at No. 3, have combined for zero Final Four appearances under their respective regimes. South Carolina’s biggest lead of the half was 37-20 on a 3 by Notice with 29 seconds to play.

A decade ago, Martin was a controversial replacement for the legendary Bob Huggins at Kansas State.

Davis and Alexis Prince both scored 16 points in their last home game, and the Lady Bears earned their ninth consecutive Sweet 16 trip with an 86-46 win over California on Monday night.

“We’re both two tough defensive teams and we take pride in the defensive end”, Chiozza said. “West Virginia has the same defense. So throughout the year we pride ourselves on our defensive schemes and we want to implement them every chance we get”.

On the court, he’s made the key plays in the key situations to help the Gamecocks reach the brink of the Final Four.

Though they fell short of their goal, the Bears enjoyed a great season. This year has marked the first time since his freshman season that he’s been able to prepare and play without any concerns about his health. Very impressed by way they never let up late. With three SEC Teams remaining in the Elite Eight, Kentucky is one win away from the Final Four as well, the conference typically renowned for football is getting attention on the basketball court. SC won 70-50. “Everybody always looks over us as a program and as a team”. They turned a 15-15 tie into a 31-15 lead with 2:50 left in the first half. The improbability of this matchup extends beyond the seeding and regular-season finishes; it goes directly to the roster. Johnathan Motley paced third-seeded Baylor (27-8) with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Guards Lecomte, Al Freeman, King McClure, Jake Lindsey and Wendell Mitchell will all be back. Terry Maston had some big games off the bench.

Guard Tyson Jolly and forward Mark Vital will be ready to contribute after redshirting this season. “I am proud that I had the opportunity to play here in front of her”. It was a fun year. We know those guys like the back of our hand. Sometimes it’s just a matter of guys who’ve had experience.

“He’s the best, unheralded, great player in the United States”, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said the day before Thornwell scored 24 points in the upset win.