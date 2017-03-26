Mass of Remembrance to be held for Cardinal Keeler in Lebanon

Rev. Brian F. Linnane, S.J., president of Loyola University Maryland, is reflecting on the life and contributions of Cardinal Keeler, former archbishop of Baltimore, who died March 23, 2017.

Second Archbishop of Baltimore to participate in a Papal Conclave (Gibbons). Vespers will be conducted at 7 p.m.

Cardinal Keeler’s funeral will be held on Tuesday March 28th at the Cathedral of Mary of Our Queen in Baltimore. His body will then be taken back to the basilica, where it will be entombed.

“As the shepherd of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Cardinal Keeler spread a message of faith, light, and hope to those he served”.

Jarboe called Keeler a “classic churchman” who accepted his roles with others in mind. He was a friend to many and a great leader and shepherd for us all.

Referring to Cardinal Keeler’s accomplishments as “monumental”, Cardinal O’Brien added that he prays that the cardinal “enjoy a joyful, eternal rest in the Lord he served so generously”.

Her son, William, was born in San Antonio, Texas, and grew up in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He was ordained there as a priest of the Diocese of Harrisburg in 1955, at the age of 24.

Bishop W. Ronald Gainer of the Diocese of Harrisburg released a statement Thursday morning expressing sadness at the news of Keeler’s death. Six years later, he succeeded the retiring William Donald Borders as the 14th Archbishop of Baltimore. From 1992 to 1995, he was president of the National Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“He’s as beloved by those of the Jewish faith as he is by those of the Catholic faith”, Caine said.

He was instrumental in arranging Pope John Paul’s meetings with Jewish leaders in Miami and with Protestant leaders in SC, and he participated in drafting the Catholic-Jewish reflection on the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. He served two separate stints as chair for the Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

“He has been one of the leading statesmen of the Catholic Church throughout his career”, said Sean Caine, vice chancellor the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

Gov. Larry Hogan, himself a Catholic, said in a statement he was “very saddened” to hear of Keeler’s passing.

“When I would visit the cardinal at the Little Sisters of the Poor (in Cardinal Keeler’s retirement), I gave him a report on my stewardship and told him many times that we were striving to build upon his legacy – a legacy that greatly strengthened the church and the wider community”, Archbishop Lori said. He was elevated to cardinal on November 26, 1994.

“I thought, ‘The Lord has blessed me, and how can I say thanks and what would be the best way?’ And it got clearer and clearer that this is what I should do”, he said. “The hard challenge is to share the message that Jesus is alive in whatever city you live in”.

Keeler hosted a retreat for young men considering the priesthood, Cibelli said. “But it is also sacramental”.

Matysek is assistant managing editor of the Catholic Review, the news website and magazine of the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

As Archbishop of Baltimore, Keeler is credited for the $32 million restoration of the city’s historic Basilica and restoring its Catholic school system. During the Holy Father’s 1995 visit to Baltimore, the Pope “was the first and only sitting Pope to visit the Archdiocese of Baltimore”, Caine explained.

Perhaps the high point of Keeler’s career was October 8, 1995, when Pope John Paul II visited Baltimore. The Cardinal, understanding the significance of the Basilica, led a worldwide fundraising campaign to help finance the much-needed renovation of the first Catholic cathedral in the United States. He said he took the allegation against Blackwell “very seriously”, and regretted reinstating him. Stokes, who was acquitted later that year of attempted murder, said he had been molested by the priest in 1993. In a 2005 interview with the Catholic Review, Baltimore’s archdiocesan newspaper, he recalled visiting his grandfather’s farm in IL when the local Catholic pastor stopped by for a visit – pointing to the 4-year-old boy and announcing that he would one day become a priest. “I apologize for instances in which our efforts have failed”. One priest, a longtime friend of Cardinal Keeler’s, was killed. The Cardinal sustained a broken ankle and would subsequently be diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a condition that possibly resulted from trauma suffered in the vehicle accident.

He submitted his letter of resignation upon his 75th birthday per canon law and retired as archbishop in 2007.