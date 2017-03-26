Mass Shooting In Cincinnati Leaves One Dead, 14 Wounded

Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted that there was only one reported shooter, however, police were investigating whether others were involved.

One person was killed and 14 injured in a shooting at a crowded hip-hop nightclub about 1 a.m. Sunday in Cincinnati.

Isaac said the police provide security for the parking lot area of clubs with liquor licenses, but do not serve as bouncers for patrons entering the bars.

The one person who was fatally shot has been identified as 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes.

The shooting isn’t reportedly the first violent incident at the club, according to reports, multiple assaults occurred at the venue from 2014-2016.

At least 15 people were injured during the melee early Sunday morning, with one individual’s injuries proving fatal.

She said it was unclear what instigated the shooting, but that it began inside the club.

Investigators believe multiple people were involved in the overnight shooting at the Cameo Night Club, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.

Police are having trouble obtaining a description of the suspects because witnesses are reluctant to cooperate. “I want to recognize all of our first responders who answered the call last night and handled a very hard situation extremely well”.

Kim Williams said there was “just a lot of chaos, obviously, when shots were fired”.

There was no indication the shooting at the Cameo club was terrorism related, police said. The victims of the shooting have been rushed from the nightclub on the east side of the city to local hospitals and fire stations, police added.

Federal agents have been called to the scene and Ohio Gov. John Kasich offered the state’s assistance in the investigation. She asked anyone with information to come forward to police.