Massive ‘gas explosion’ sparks building collapse

Debris could be seen in footage scattered along the road.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene in New Ferry.

Merseyrail says train services have been suspended in the area because of “potential damage” to a bridge.

A massive explosion expected to have been the result of a major gas leak has caused two buildings to collapse in Wirral.

“We are liaising with police and the ambulance service”.

In the United Kingdom in the County of Merseyside in the West there was a powerful explosion, in which at least 15 people were injured, APA reports quoting BBC.

Radio station Capital FM are reporting that the building was a furniture shop and the explosion took place at 9:15pm local time on Saturday night.

“Eight fire engines are now at the scene”. According to witnesses, it was completely destroyed and was standing near the damaged building.

One neighbour said: ‘Wirral explosion, Made the whole house shake…

Dan Stephens of Merseyside Fire and Rescue told reporters: “This incident is likely to be protracted, this is likely to last several days”.

In a post on its Facebook page, Complete Works said no-one had been inside its dance studio when the blast happened.